Jobbik MP offers money to LMP candidate if she withdraws

An audio recording of unknown origin published by government mouthpiece Origo purports to be of Jobbik MP Gergely Farkas offering money to LMP candidate Melánia Midi to withdraw from running for parliament in Bács-Kiskun county’s 5th individual electoral district.

On the recording, Farkas is heard trying to convince Midi that he is the only candidate who stands a chance against Fidesz candidate Gábor Bányai and that Midi should withdraw from the race. Midi, in turn, rejects Farkas by arguing that so far she had spent at least HUF 600,000 (USD 2,300) on her campaign and if she withdraws she would not receive the HUF 1 million (USD 4,000) state campaign subsidiaries to cover her costs.

Farkas then asks Midi whether she would withdraw if Jobbik paid for her costs. Midi first replies that “this is not the case” then tells Farkas while confusedly laughing that “this was a strong [statement],” and the recording ends.

Farkas commented on the issue in a Monday afternoon Facebook post, in which he states that the leaked audio is a part of a smear campaign which only proves that the margin between him and Fidesz’s Bányai might be really small. According to Farkas, it is clear based on the recording that he was only joking. “Regardless of this, even in this form it was a mistake on my part [to offer money], and therefore I apologize,” Farkas writes.