Jobbik reports George Soros to the police!

MTI, Hungary’s state-run news service, reports that Jobbik has filed a criminal complaint against the Open Society Foundation’s George Soros. Party spokesman Ádám Mirkóczki says the opposition party based its criminal complaint on recent statements made by ruling party Fidesz.

According to Mirkóczki, if the police do not order an investigation, this will show that the government’s propaganda “is an enormous lie and a brainwashing [campaign].”

Mirkóczki says the criminal complaint lists crimes, such as

conspiracy to violently upset the constitutional order

conspiracy against constitutional order

destruction

high treason, and

sedition

In its complaint, the party cited statements made by propaganda ministry undersecretary Bence Tuzson, chief government security advisor György Bakondi, Fidesz parliamentary group spokesman János Halász, Fidesz vice-president and parliament’s National Security Committee deputy chairman Szilárd Németh, energy undersecretary András Aradszki, Fidesz MP Gyula Budai, government spokesman Zoltán Kovács, and Nézőpont managing director Csaba Fodor.

According to Mirkóczki, during a closed session of the National Security Committee on Wednesday, the heads of Hungary’s security services were asked whether a Soros Plan exists. None of those asked answered the question.

While Soros should certainly be kept under watch, Mirkóczki said, Fidesz has been overdoing the propaganda. He likened the propaganda campaign to “someone crying wolf.”

Mirkóczki also said that, although Soros has made statements that the government cites in the campaign, he has also made statements to the contrary. Taken together, Mirkóczki said, “we are not talking about a plan.”