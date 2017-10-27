Jobbik’s Dóra Dúró would ban Pride and “homosexual propaganda from cinemas”

Jobbik MP and deputy delegation leader Dóra Dúró made statements at a press conference Wednesday where she expressed her party’s willingness to accept the votes of homosexual Hungarians if they felt Jobbik represented their interests. The statements were reported in the media because they marked a significant break with Jobbik’s previously espoused anti-homosexual positions.

Dúró was asked about statements made in an October 23 speech by Jobbik chairman Gábor Vona in which he said he was not interested in whether people are liberal or conservative, and he wants to focus on what unites Hungarians rather than on what divides them. These statements, too, were distinct from typical political messages from the far-right Jobbik, and Dúró was asked to clarify his message.

Dúró said Vona had not been speaking about any political cooperation with other parties, but about the Hungarian voters. As Vona had said, Jobbik would like to represent every Hungarian citizen who identifies with the party’s value system. When asked whether homosexuals are included in this group, Dúró said that if someone is of such sexual orientation but also feels that Jobbik represents their interests, then the party would be glad to have their votes.

Shortly after the story made the rounds in the media, Dúró reacted on her Facebook page to the reporting of her statements, calling it “unbelievable,” and saying that the questions posed to her during the press conference had been “provocative.”

“Of course, as far as I’m concerned Terry Black or Viktor Orbán can vote for Jobbik, but I still have my opinions about them,” she wrote.

Dúró then went even further in distancing herself from her earlier tolerant comments regarding homosexuals when she wrote the following:

“I do not support the marriage of homosexuals, nor the registration of their civil unions, which has unfortunately already been written into law, and I also oppose the adoption of children in their case. I would ban the provocative [Budapest] Pride, which causes mass hooliganism. Furthermore, I would ban homosexual propaganda from cinemas that belong to the Budapest municipality, where it receives a platform year after year courtesy of Fidesz. I think ensuring the rise of Hungarians can be done by men and women having children in marriages based on free decisions. The biggest current problem for Hungarians is the catastrophic demographic situation, which is why we cannot promote anything that exacerbates it.”