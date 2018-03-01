Judges are leaving, so Handó is hiring!

The Tünde Handó-led National Office of the Judiciary announced on February 19 that it would be accepting applications for seven civil and two criminal judges. The judges would serve at the Central District Court of Pest (PKKB). The announcement was made two days after hvg.hu reported that four experienced judges – between the ages 35 and 45 – all resigned from the PKKB on the same day.

Sources tell hvg.hu that if the departure of judges continues at this pace, the trend could significantly affect the pace at which rulings are rendered at the court. Moreover, the call for applications does not affect the four aforementioned resignations as hiring for those positions can only be done once the three-month notice of those judges formally ends.

The Budapest Metropolitan Court, which technically oversees the PKKB, released a statement in mid-February declaring that the “organizational unity” at the PKKB is in the utmost order, adding that it “rejects [any notion] that the activities of the Central District Court of Pest may be in danger.”

According to the Budapest Metropolitan Court, news reports concerning the number of judges who have left the PKKB are wrong. Hvg.hu responded by reporting that the official figures do not reflect the number of judges who opted for early retirement or chose to transfer out of the PKKB to another court.