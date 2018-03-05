Krisztina Morvai endorses upcoming peace march

Krisztina Morvai, who has served two consecutive terms as a Jobbik member of the European Parliament, is now endorsing the upcoming so-called Peace March on the part of pro-government supporters.

Speaking to pro-government propaganda outlet Magyar Idők, Morvai said this may be the last time that nationalist, anti-immigration Hungarians can take to the streets en masse. She added that in the event “migration parties” are voted into power, those who would take to the streets to protest against the resettlement of migrants would no doubt fall victims to police brutality.

Morvai never officially joined Jobbik. Prior to affiliating herself with the Hungarian far-right, Morvai served as a law school professor and human rights advocate.

Morvai’s affiliation with Jobbik drew to a close as Jobbik chairman Gábor Vona sought to reposition Jobbik as a more inclusive, center-right populist party.