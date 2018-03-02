Lawsuit against OBH president Tünde Handó is underway

The Budapest Regional Administrative and Labour Court held its first hearing on Friday in a lawsuit filed by judge Csaba Vasvári of the Central District Court of Pest against president of the National Office of the Judiciary (OBH) Tünde Handó (pictured), reports index.hu.

Vasvári filed suit against Handó after the latter invalidated two application procedures for a judicial position at the Budapest Metropolitan Court of Appeals for which Vasvári had applied. Vasvári claims he would have been awarded the position had Handó not invalidated the hiring procedures.

Vasvári’s lawsuit specifies three defendants: the Budapest Metropolitan Court of Appeals, Tünde Handó and the Budapest Metropolitan Court. Vasvári’s attorney named Handó in the lawsuit as she was personally involved in the invalidation of the successful hiring procedures.

Index.hu reports that the defendant’s counsel was reluctant to directly answer questions regarding the invalidated hiring procedures. The next hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled for late March.

There are three details that make this case especially significant: