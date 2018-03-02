Lázár: Upcoming election is about whether Soros or Orbán will form next government

Speaking at the government’s weekly marathon press conference Thursday afternoon, Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár said Hungary’s upcoming election is about one thing: whether it will be Viktor Orbán or George Soros who form the next government. Lázár’s statements came on the heels of Fidesz’s stunning defeat in Hódmezőváráshely’s mayoral by-election this past Sunday.

