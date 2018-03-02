Lázár: Upcoming election is about whether Soros or Orbán will form next government

Speaking at the government’s weekly marathon press conference Thursday afternoon, Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár said Hungary’s upcoming election is about one thing: whether it will be Viktor Orbán or George Soros who form the next government. Lázár’s statements came on the heels of Fidesz’s stunning defeat in Hódmezőváráshely’s mayoral by-election this past Sunday.
What else Lázár talked about:
- The government is turning to the Constitutional Court to find out whether there are constitutional grounds for Hungary to sidestep international obligations, specifically those dealing with migration. Lázár said justice minister László Trócsányi has drafted a four-question submission to the Constitutional Court for this purpose. In short, the government wants the Constitutional Court to agree that Hungary can sidestep such international agreements on grounds that complying with them would jeopardize Hungary’s sovereignty, and national- and constitutional identity. (A copy of the letter can be viewed on here.)
- Hungary will be submitting a 12-point proposal to the UN General Assembly concerning the UN Migration Compact. (On Thursday, foreign minister Péter Szijjártó introduced the 12-point plan at an event hosted by the Fidesz-aligned Századvég Foundation. Several ambassadors were invited to the event, then were restricted from actually entering the venue.)
- Hungary still wants the European Union to pay EUR 1 billion for the cost of constructing the Hungarian border fence. Lázár said Szabolcs Takács, an undersecretary with the Prime Minister’s Office, has been enlisted to “recover” the money from Brussels.
- The government will increase subsidies to medical practices in eastern and northern Hungary.
- On an opposition-wide strategy for the joint fielding of candidates in the April 8 general election, Lázár said that those who have committed themselves organizing migration on George Soros’ money have betrayed their homeland and Hungarian voters.
- Promoting Prime Minister Orbán’s campaign stop in Miskolc on Thursday, Lázár said public safety has increased and unemployment is down in the city.