LMP names and shames corrupt Fidesz politicians, supporters

Liberal/green party LMP (Politics Can Be Different) posted the following to its website yesterday:

Fidesz’s main policy is corruption—LMP again holds a thematic parliamentary day.

LMP’s position is that over the past 7 years the government institutionalized pervasive and suffocating corruption of every kind. Under the leadership of Bernadette Szél, LMP confronts Fidesz’s crimes and presents the party’s proposed solutions.

By its own admission the Fidesz government considers corruption to be its main policy. Among other things, the systematic theft can best be seen in the plundering of EU funds, the Paks loan, the settlement bond businesses, the theft of the private pension funds, and in the disappearance of national wealth and the loss of public money.

LMP’s position is that corruption undermines the moral order of society: where unauthorized advantage becomes the norm, citizens can rightfully believe that nothing is as it appears. It is not surprising, then, that according to Eurobarometer’s latest research 86 percent of Hungarian inhabitants see clearly that the country suffers from all-pervasive corruption.

Under the leadership of Bernadette Szél LMP is confronting Fidesz with its crimes in today’s parliamentary session. Furthermore, we are presenting a package of anti-corruption points which confirm that an LMP government will be the first one without corruption.

Criminal proceedings to be finally launched after 2018: