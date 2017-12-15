Lőrinc Mészáros’ family buys another railroad construction company

24.hu reports that a company specializing in railroad construction is the latest to join the pantheon of construction companies owned by close relatives of Hungarian rags-to-riches billionaire Lőrinc Mészáros, a close friend (and many suspect straw man) of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The company, RM International Zrt., will reportedly be led by Mészáros’ older daughter Beatrix, his younger daughter’s husband Zsolt Homlok, and an executive from his other railroad construction company, R-Kord Kft.

R-Kord Kft. reportedly had revenue of HUF 17 billion (USD 65 million) last year, three times that of the previous year — thanks to lucrative, EU-funded state contracts.

According to 24.hu, the government plans to to spend billions of euros on railroad-related projects over the next five years, including the Budapest-Belgrade rail investment that China has so graciously offered to finance, which is projected to cost Hungarian taxpayers some USD 3.6 billion.