Lőrinc Mészáros strikes pay dirt yet again!

Together with Kötviép’B Kft., Mészáros és Mészáros Kft., one of the numerous construction companies owned by Felcsüt mayor Lőrinc Mészáros or immediate family members, has won a HUF 21.5 billion (USD 83 million) public tender to rehabilitate a section of the Moson-Duna estuary northeast of the western city of Győr, reports Magyar Nemzet. The scope of work reportedly includes relocating one of the canals, dredging the river bottom, and building ship locks, a service building and a flood control wall, as well as raising nearly the entire riverbank.

This is merely the latest in a series of EU-funded projects to be awarded to a company owned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s childhood friend, either directly or as part of a consortium. Since Fidesz returned to power in 2010, the former gas pipe fitter has literally gone from rags to riches, becoming one of Hungary’s wealthiest individuals.