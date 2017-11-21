Lőrinc Mészáros to undertake expansion of a radioactive waste disposal facility

A company owned by Lőrinc Mészáros has won a procurement to expand a radioactive waste disposal facility, reports Magyar Nemzet.

The consortium of West Hungária Bau Ltd., the company that overtook the renovation duties of the Várkert Bazár in Budapest, and Fejér-B.Á.L. Inc. owned by Mészáros, has won the tender to expand the Püspökszilágy Radioactive Waste Processing and Container facility.

The Püspökszilágy facility typically handles low- and medium-activity radioactive waste left over from research and medical use, and not the waste of nuclear power plants. However, in a possible future procurement for similar facilities for the two new planned reactors at the Paks nuclear plant, members of the consortium will definitely have an advantage over other competitors as they will be able to present references of having undertaken similar work.

The procurement orders the building of a hall above the existing waste container pools and construction of a containment system. The contract is worth a net total of HUF 835.6 million (USD 3.1 million).