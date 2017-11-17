Lőrinc Mészáros’s business empire continues to expand and diversify

Suspected Viktor Orbán straw man Lőrinc Mészáros has launched yet another company, reports Hungarian daily 24.hu.

A decade ago, Mészáros was but a lowly gas pipe fitter. Today, having won a series of lucrative public tenders involving copious amounts of EU funds, the prime minister’s childhood friend is one of the richest men in Hungary, with holdings ranging from hotel chains to publishing houses, energy companies, private equity, agriculture, and so much more.

According to 24.hu, corporate registry documents show that Mészáros has incorporated an energy company — Status Power Invest Kft. The company will be headed by Tamás Halmi, a man holding key positions throughout the Mészáros business empire.

The new company was technically founded by Mészáros’s private equity fund, Status Energy Magántőkealap. The fund was recently incorporated with a starting capital of HUF 10 billion (USD 38.5 million). The fund is operated by Status Capital Kockázati Tőkealap-kezelő Zrt., another recent addition to the Mészáros empire (75.33 percent of the company is owned by Mészáros, the other 24.67 percent is owned by Opus Global).