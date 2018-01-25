Lőrinc Mészáros’s companies awarded USD 428 million in state contracts so far this year

Hvg.hu reports that Mészáros és Mészáros Kft., one of the more than 200 companies owned by lowly gas pipe fitter-turned Felcsút mayor and billionaire business savant Lőrinc Mészáros, recently won (together with Euroaszfalt) an EU-funded public procurement tender to construct a sewage network in and around Bicske.
Many attribute Lőrinc Mészáros’ rags-to-riches story to his close personal friendship with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and some have even accused the mayor of Felcsút of being the prime minister’s straw man.
Per hvg.hu,
- The public procurement announcement originally estimated the cost of the sewage network to be HUF 5.4 billion (USD 20.7 million). Mészáros and Euroaszfalt were reportedly awarded the tender after bidding to do the work for HUF 6.5 billion (USD 25 million)
- The sewage network project also encompasses Felcsút, the village that Mészáros is the mayor of.
- Mészáros’ companies have been awarded HUF 106.87 billion (some USD 428 million) in public procurement contracts since the start of 2018.