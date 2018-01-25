Lőrinc Mészáros’s companies awarded USD 428 million in state contracts so far this year

Hvg.hu reports that Mészáros és Mészáros Kft., one of the more than 200 companies owned by lowly gas pipe fitter-turned Felcsút mayor and billionaire business savant Lőrinc Mészáros, recently won (together with Euroaszfalt) an EU-funded public procurement tender to construct a sewage network in and around Bicske.

Many attribute Lőrinc Mészáros’ rags-to-riches story to his close personal friendship with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and some have even accused the mayor of Felcsút of being the prime minister’s straw man.

Per hvg.hu,