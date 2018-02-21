Luxembourg’s foreign minister responds to Szíjjártó’s intemperate comments

It has become a hallmark of Hungarian diplomacy to publicly attack anyone who dares openly express criticism of what is happening in Hungary. Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn (pictured) experienced this first-hand after Germany daily Der Tagesspiegel published an interview with him in which he expressed criticism of the Orbán regime.

On Monday, Asselborn told Der Tagesspiegel:

Viktor Orbán’s decision to attack civil society organizations offering assistance to asylum-seekers represents an “attitude [that] suits a dictator who believes that the drive to maintain power is more important than any political moral decency.”

Article 7, the EU’s so-called nuclear option, “needs to be vigorously activated in the EU.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights needs to “report to the UN Human Rights Council without delay on the events in Hungary.”

Hungary is “sliding inexorably in the direction of a country that has lost the compass of human dignity.”

Orbán’s “vile scare against Muslim refugees forced to leave their country in the face of war and misery…is a nonsensical distortion of Christian ethics.”

Not long after the Der Tagesspiegel interview with Asselborn was published, Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó released a statement to MTI, Hungary’s state-run news service, which said:

Asselborn “hates Hungary.”

Asselborn is blindly in favor of immigration.

Asselborn is doing George Soros’ bidding.

Asselborn is an idiot.

Hungarians do not need Asselborn to know what is good for them.

“[Asselborn], together with Soros and his cohorts, would dismantle Hungary’s border fence and flood Hungary with migrants.

In response, on Tuesday, Asselborn gave an interview to Magyar Nemzet, in which he said: