Magyar Idők: Fidesz to kick off campaign in mid-February

Fidesz will kick off its campaign for the April 8 parliamentary election in the third week of February, reports government mouthpiece Magyar Idők.

According to the pro-government print daily, over February 14 and 15 Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) will hold a two-day parliamentary group summit in the castle town of Visegrád. Based on Magyar Idők’s information, Fidesz president and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will evaluate the events of last year and the results of the soon-ending parliamentary cycle behind closed doors, then MPs will discuss various issues but most of all the election and migration.

The other prominent event of Fidesz’s campaign starter will be Orbán’s 20th state of the nation speech on February 16. Although the exact time and location are yet to be known, it is very likely that, as in previous years, the event will be held at the Várkert Bazár in Budapest. According to Magyar Idők, Orbán will talk about the parliamentary election and what is at stake.

The government broadsheet notes that due to the “the opposition’s hysteria in regard to the refugees who had been provided protection based on international treaties” the Hungarian parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting.

Magyar Idők also reports that at the regular February parliamentary meeting the national assembly will discuss the “Stop Soros” bill, which it claims is necessary to increase the country’s security.