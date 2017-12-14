Magyar Nemzet: Potential shake-up in Orbán cabinet after the election

According to Magyar Nemzet’s sources, Prime Minister Orbán may be preparing to shake up his cabinet after the upcoming election.

János Lázár no longer wants to be a minister, but would prefer to remain the MP for his home town of Hódmezővásárhely.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó would take over Lázár’s spot as Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister.

There are three potential candidates to fill Szijjártó’s spot in the foreign ministry. Two of them, undersecretaries Levente Király and Katalin Novák, show some potential but, according to Magyar Nemzet’s sources, are not “confrontative” enough for the post. A third person, Olivér Várhelyi, Hungary’s representative in Brussels, may end up taking over Szijjártó’s post.

If Várhelyi takes over the foreign ministry, Minister of Justice László Trócsányi may take over Várhelyi’s spot in Brussels. Magyar Nemzet does not have any information regarding who might replace Trócsányi in the justice ministry.