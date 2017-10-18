Managing editors replaced within a month of their publications being acquired by Andy Vajna

Barely a month after being acquired by film commissioner, casino magnate and now-media kingpin Andy Vajna (pictured), the tabloid Bors and county newspaper Délmagyarország have replaced their managing editors, reports index.hu.

Bors managing editor Tamás Szekeres will be replaced by Vince Kovács, who previously worked in the Aktuális section of the paper, and his deputy managing editor will be László Kövess. The head of the Aktuális section Endre Sal will also be replaced, with other shake-ups expected later today.

Szekeres confirmed his release to index.hu.

His departure is based on a mutual agreement, according to the deputy director of content and business development for the publisher Lapcom Kiadó Zrt., Péter Nádori. Nádori said Szekeres had already initiated his resignation when it was announced that Bors would come under new ownership.

It was also reportedly announced at a Wednesday morning meeting of Délmagyarország that the paper’s managing editor and deputy managing editor would be forced to resign.

Vajna’s purchase of Lapcom last month brought him into the newspaper market, giving him control of county newspapers Délmagyarország and Kisalföld, as well as the tabloid Bors. The combined daily circulation of the three print publications exceeds 140,000, and they have a combined readership of some 650,000 people. Their online versions, kisalfold.hu, delmagyar.hu and borsonline.hu, receive a combined 170,000 unique page visits daily.