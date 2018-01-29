As many as 250 parties may run in the upcoming election

According to a registry of political parties maintained by the National Office of the Judiciary (OBH), there are currently 250 parties in Hungary, of which 116 have been registered since the 2014 general election. During this time only one party was deleted from the registry.

According to Index.hu, of the 116 parties registered since the last general election, 70 were registered in 2017, or 37 percent more than the number of parties (51) registered in 2013. Hungary goes to the polls again on April 8, 2018.