Márton Gulyás announces non-violent demonstrations and election rally for November

After cancelling a planned civil demonstration on the October 23 national holiday due to bad weather, the Country For All Movement (Közös Ország Mozgalom) has announced it will organize peaceful demonstrations in the coming weeks, including an election rally for mid-November where they invite “all parties and organizations interested in change,” the movement’s leader Márton Gulyás said on Hir TV Monday.

“We are organizing an opposition election mass rally for November 18 where we invite all movements, organizations and parties that are interested in change, and which would like to have a community in some way,” Gulyás said. “We’ve begun building the platform, the October 23 event would have been the first step in announcing the platform of those interested in change and in opening up to others.”

Gulyás and his movement first cancelled a planned joint demonstration with several opposition parties scheduled for Monday after some of the parties began pulling out. He said then that the point of the demonstration was to show consensus among the opposition, but lacking that, he cancelled the event.

The movement and eight opposition parties earlier completed a draft bill on electoral reform which was submitted to the National Assembly, but has not gone before a vote.