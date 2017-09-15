Mayor Tarlós requests citywide referendum on Római beach mobile dam project

Budapest Mayor István Tarlós has announced that he will ask the Budapest General Assembly to approve a citywide referendum on the construction of a mobile dam along Budapest’s Római beach, reports index.hu.

Tarlós made his announcement on state television station M1 on Monday, arguing that the debate over the Római beach dam had ceased to be a professional one, and the conflict had become unmanageable. The assembly will make its decision on September 27.

The announcement signals an about-face in the mayor’s position on the issue: Tarlós has supported the assembly’s decision to construct a mobile dam, reportedly for protection from the Danube’s occasional flooding, along the natural shore section of the Római beach in north Buda. NGOs, environmentalists and civil activists have opposed the plan, arguing it would destroy the last natural beach in Budapest and involve the removal of some 400 trees.

Opponents of the project have enlisted the help of engineers, hydrologists, architects and other professionals to create an alternative plan which would place the flood wall some 200 meters further inland, along Nánási út, thus preserving the popular beach in its current state. The plan was received by Tarlós in August but he has not made a determination on whether it could be implemented.

The Budapest Election Commission (FVB) earlier rejected a referendum question which sought to make the Budapest City Council revoke its April resolution ordering the establishment of the dam at the Római beach. Meanwhile, NGOs and civil activists, some of them affiliated with the Ligetvédők (Park Protectors) group which uses direct action to oppose developments in Budapest City Park, have vowed to disrupt construction of the dam if it begins as scheduled this fall.

According to a poll conducted in August, the majority of Budapest citizens (58 percent) opposed the planned shoreline track for the dam, and would prefer the alternative plan submitted to Tarlós.