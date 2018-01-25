Mesterházy open to stepping back in favor of independent MP Kész’s bid for Veszpém

We reported this week that, according to Zoom.hu, Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) politician Attila Mesterházy (pictured) would run in Veszpém’s 1st electoral district against incumbent independent MP Zoltán Kész in the national election on April 8.

Zoom.hu, a news website with close ties to MSZP through its owner, Péter Tarjányi, reported that the Politics Can Be Different (LMP) candidate in the district had withdrawn from the race and LMP would back Mesterházy — a notion that LMP co-chair Ákos Hadházy told us could not be further from the truth.

On Wednesday night, Mesterházy appeared on ATV’s Egyenes Beszéd with host Egon Rónai and said he has scheduled a meeting with Kész to discuss who should run in the election.

“Even when I accepted the nomination [to run in Veszpém’s 1st electoral district], I told those who nominated me that what’s important for us is to make sure that we win in every electoral district, to make sure that Fidesz is defeated in every electoral district,” former MSZP leader Mesterházy told Rónai, adding that “this may require everyone to make some sacrifice.”

Mesterházy said: “This was one of the points of our agreement with the Democratic Coalition and this is what our support of [independent candidate] Tamás Mellár in Baranya’s 1st electoral district was about. If need be, this is what could also happen with supporting Zoltán Kész. I’m open to this.”

Kész is the independent MP who broke Fidesz’s two-thirds supermajority in a 2015 by-election called after the district’s then-Fidesz MP, Tibor Navracsics, was tapped to serve as a European Commissioner.