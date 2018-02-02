Mészáros’ company expresses intent to purchase Telenor’s operations in Hungary

The Hungarian press is awash in speculation over the fate of Telenor Hungary, one of three mobile phone operators active in Hungary, in the wake of the telecom giant’s plans to divest itself of its east-central European and Balkan operations.

The telecom giant, which is primarily owned by the government of Norway, announced last week that it was pulling out of the regional market and interested in selling its operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Montenegro. The company’s operations in Hungary have reportedly generated profits of just over EUR 1 billion over the past 6 years.

According to the Budapest Business Journal (BJJ), Telenor Hungary employs 1000 people in Hungary alone and has a market share of almost 30% and 3.5 million individual and corporate subscribers. The business weekly reports that the company is valued in the range of HUF 235-325 billion (USD 940 million – 1.3 billion).

Konzum group, a publicly-traded company owned by Lőrinc Mészáros, Hungary’s fifth richest person (thanks to his uncanny knack for winning lucrative state contracts owing to his close personal relationship with Hungary’s prime minister) has reportedly expressed its interest in acquiring the Hungarian operations of Telenor.

The offer comes six years after the government of Hungary announced the launch of a new state-owned mobile phone company led by Dr. Pál Schmitt, the former head of state who resigned after revelations that he had plagiarized most of his doctoral dissertation. Despite the consortium paying a reported HUF 10 billion for the frequency blocks, the much-touted business venture never got off the ground and was subsequently wound up.

In May 2015, the National Media and Telecoms Authority (NMHH) fined Telenor nearly USD 1 million for supposedly illegally raising prices the previous year.

For years, the Orbán government has toyed with the idea of creating a state-owned telecom giant. Recently, Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár stated that the state should be open to getting into the telecom business.

Per portfolio.hu: Konzum has offered a letter of intent expressing interest in acquiring Telenor’s Hungarian operations, the daily writes, citing unnamed market sources. Konzum president Gellért Jászai told portfolio.hu that an acquisition of Telenor’s Hungarian operations would fit into his company’s business strategy.

Per Index.hu: The rumored sale price of Telenor combined regional entities may be around EUR 2 billion, and while it is possible that this amount might break the banks who are currently financing the business activities of Hungary’s government-affiliated oligarchs, there is a likelihood that the Hungarian state may somehow be involved in the transaction. (In 2011, the state was involved in a repurchase of Mol shares valued at EUR 1.88 billion).

Per mno.hu: It is not yet known whether Telenor would separately sell its regional subsidiaries or sell all of its regional entities as one group. Market sources hold the latter scenario to be more likely. If Konzum were to acquire the group, the company could easily sell off the Hungarian operations to the state, thereby giving the government its much sought after telecom company. Another scenario is that Konzum could hold on to all of Telenor’s regional operations, using its political connections in Hungary to win state contracts.