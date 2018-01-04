Mészáros és Mészáros-led consortium wins $190 million tender to build railway, renovate station

A consortium led by Mészáros és Mészáros Kft. has been awarded a HUF 49 billion (USD 190 million) contract to build a railway between Százhalombatta and Ercs and to renovate a train station in the former, according to the Tuesday edition of the Public Procurement Gazette.

This is but the latest of a long, unbroken string of big-ticket EU-funded projects to be awarded either to a company owned (or a consortium led by a company owned) by Lőrinc Mészáros, the childhood friend of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Forbes ranked Mészáros the fifth-richest Hungarian in 2017. Judging from the unbroken string of lucrative government contracts, the mayor of Felcsút (Viktor Orbán’s home town) is likely to top this year’s list.

According to Mfor.hu Mészáros acquired the following companies in 2017 ranging from agriculture, viniculture and real estate to publishing, insurance and banking:

January: Wellnesshotel Építő Zrt.

February: Hidasháti Mg. Zrt., Csabatáj Zrt., Kunhalom Agrária Zrt.

March: Opimus Nyrt., Témadesign Kft.-t, Dereszla Sparking Kft.

April: Balatontourist

May: T-Ingatlanhasznosító 2016, Kp Ria Magyarország Zrt.

June: 49 percent share in MKB Bank, “FourFourTwo” magazine

July: Nógrád Megyei Hírlap (Nógrad County Newspaper), Strand-Holiday Kemping in Balatonakali, Status Capital Zrt. asset management fund, Takarékinfó Központi Adatfeldolgozó Zrt., Part FM Balaton radio, Diófa Real Estate Investment Fund

August: Canter Borház Kft., Appennin Holding Nyrt.

September: Three Balaton wineries

December: CIG Pannónia Insurance Company, Matrai power plant (together with a Czech partner), shares in IKO Television Program Productions and Altmedia, GEOSOL Kft.