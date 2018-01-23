Mészáros’ kid’s company awarded about HUF 16 billion over the weekend

A company owned by the children of Lőrinc Mészáros has won a public tender worth HUF 14.8 billion (USD 58.6 million), reports hvg.hu. Fejér-B.Á.L. Zrt. was awarded the tender as part of a three-company consortium. The other two companies are West Hungária Bau Kft. (which is connected to Attila Paár, a business associate of István Tiborcz, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law) and ZÁÉV Építőipari Zrt.

The massive tender was awarded for the construction and renovation of schools, child care, and other education centers in the city of Érd. According to hvg.hu, the tender is funded primarily by the European Union.

Hvg.hu reports this is the second tender awarded to the children of Mészáros in just two days. Yesterday, it was reported that Fejér-B.Á.L. Zrt. and Magyar Építő Zrt. were awarded HUF 1.2 billion (USD 4.6 million) to build a new center for the University of Physical Education on the banks of Lake Velence, some 50km southwest of Budapest.

Believed by many to be Orbán’s straw man, Lőrinc Mészáros, a former gas pipe fitter-turned business magnate, has his hand in virtually every sector of the Hungarian economy, including professional sports, railroad engineering, construction, real estate, energy, publishing, tourism, banking, and asset management. Within a few short years, Mészáros has become the 8th richest man in Hungary.

According to research performed by Hungarian investigative journalism site NGO Átlátszó.hu, nine companies owned by Mészáros have been awarded some USD 1.85 billion in public procurement contracts over the past seven years, and 83 percent of those funds came from the European Union.