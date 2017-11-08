Momentum to begin collecting signatures for referendum on repeal of “NGO law”

The Curia, Hungary’s highest court, has validated a referendum question about the withdrawal of the “NGO law”, reports 24.hu.

Momentum party board member Barnabás Kádár earlier submitted the referendum question to the National Election Committee (NVB) as a private individual, which reads:

“Do you agree that the National Assembly should repeal act LXXVI of 2017 about the transparency of foreign-funded organizations?”

The NVB rejected the referendum question in July, but upon review by the Curia, it was deemed to be a valid question for referendum. The Curia’s decision is final, so Momentum has 120 days to collect 200,000 signatures in order to push the issue to a national referendum.

The NGO law, adopted by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition in June, obliges NGOs that receive more than HUF 7.2 million (USD 27,000) of funding from foreign donors to register as “foreign-funded” organizations with a court, and indicate this status in their public communications. Many NGOs see the law as stigmatizing and have vowed to defy it. Over 200 organizations joined the Helsinki Committee in disobeying the order.

Momentum spokesperson Miklós Hajnal told 24.hu that Momentum’s entire country-wide network will participate in collecting signatures and will collect enough to hold a referendum. Regarding the NGOs, Hajnal said that their work is invaluable, and making their work impossible is equal to making democracy impossible.