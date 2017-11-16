Momentum Movement demands Russia Today register as foreign agent

Internet and television provider UPC has expanded its offering of available television channels to include programming from, among others, the Russian state-funded news network Russia Today (RT). Upon learning of RT coming to Hungary, Momentum co-chair Tamás Soproni immediately wrote an open letter to Interior Minister Sándor Pintér demanding action be taken against what Soproni called “Russian propaganda.”

“Russian propaganda has openly and plainly appeared in Hungary,” Soproni wrote in his letter. “It is well known that we are not talking about a press product but a propaganda product which works as an extended arm of the Kremlin and reports to the Russian press ministry every year.”

Soproni made four recommendations on behalf of opposition party Momentum in his letter to the Interior Ministry:

For Russia Today and other foreign propaganda organs to register themselves as foreign agents based on the American model (the United States recently required RT and Russian news service Sputnik to register as foreign agents, after which the Russian government took similar counter-measures against foreign-funded media sources). Soproni argued that these outlets are the real foreign agents, not the civil organizations which help Hungarian society.

That the funds the state spends on its own propaganda and on the campaign against civil organizations should be forwarded toward combating foreign propaganda through creation of a “cyber army.”

That East StratCom, the EU organization responsible for challenging “Russian disinformation”, should be expanded, should have its staff increased, and should have a separate budget created for it.

That the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) should give special emphasis, with cooperation from the Interior Ministry, to curbing the spread of fake news websites and channels in Hungary.

The Budapest Beacon asked Momentum what it means by a “cyber army,” and whether requiring RT and other media outlets to register as foreign agents differs from the Fidesz-sponsored “NGO law,” which imposes the same requirements on civil organizations that receive foreign funding. Momentum has yet to respond, but we will update this story if we receive an answer.