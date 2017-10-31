Momentum unveils list of candidates for all 106 electoral districts

On Tuesday, Momentum unveiled its list of candidates for all of Hungary’s 106 electoral districts at the 2018 national election. If Momentum can hold these numbers, the party can receive some HUF 706 million (USD 2.6 million) in campaign financing from the state.

Some basic information about the candidates:

While the male to female ratio in Momentum’s executive board is 3:2, only 17 of the 106 individual candidates for parliament are female.

All members of Momentum’s executive board are running in Budapest electoral districts. (Note: these numbers indicate electoral districts, not Budapest municipal districts) András Fekete-Győr (pictured), Budapest 1 Katalin Cseh, Budapest 6 András Ferenc Dukán, Budapest 17 Tamás Soproni, Budapest 5 Anna Orosz, Budapest 18

Attila Körömi, a former Fidesz MP and former campaign manager for disgraced Pécs mayor Zsolt Páva (Fidesz), will be Momentum’s candidate in Pécs (Baranya 2).

There are two candidates who currently serve as mayors: Béla Lakatos, mayor of Ács; Béla Juhász, mayor of Sződliget.

The oldest candidate is István Pálffy at 84 years.

The youngest candidates are 22 years old: Miklós Hajnal, Dalma Teveli, and Barnabás Hegedűs.

So how much money will the state give the young party? More than HUF 700 million.

According to Hungarian campaign finance laws,