Momentum would cooperate with anybody in order to oust Fidesz

Momentum Movement is ready to cooperate with any of the opposition parties in order to change the current political system, Momentum chairman András Fekete-Győr said at a Tuesday press conference, reports Hungarian state news agency MTI.

“We don’t give a damn who is from Jobbik, MSZP, DK or LMP, if these parties can cooperate,” said Fekete-Győr. Referring to the victory of independent Péter Márki-Zay in last week’s mayoral by-election in Hódmezővásárhely, the Momentum chairman said the independent’s victory proves that the Fidesz-Christian Democratic People’s Party can be ousted.

“The country needs 106 candidates who can shake up the sympathizers of various parties like Péter Márki-Zay did,” said Fekete-Győr. He reaffirmed that his party is willing to withdraw its candidates in favor of other parties’ under three conditions:

the candidate left standing must be authentic,

they have to have a good chance of beating Fidesz,

other parties should withdraw their candidates in that specific electoral district.

According to Fekete-Győr those candidates who meet these requirements will have a chance to draw undecided voters to the polling booths. To the question whether Momentum would be willing to cooperate with extremist Jobbik as well in hope of a political system change, he answered: “For sure.”

The Momentum chairman claims that Momentum activists contributed to Márki-Zay’s campaign, and then unveiled his party’s “Hope Center” in Budapest’s 5th district. Fekete-Győr said Momentum awaits anybody wishing to discuss politics and debate at the center. The Momentum chairman added that they had invited the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) and Politics Can Be Different (LMP) to jointly collect suggestions for their candidates in the center.