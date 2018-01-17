MSZP backs Tamás Mellár in Pécs

Economist Tamás Mellár is one step closer to getting in the ring with Fidesz in the southern Hungarian city of Pécs (specifically Baranya’s 1st electoral district). On Tuesday, the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) decided to back Mellár in the electoral district, meaning they would not run a candidate against the economics professor.

Mellár (pictured) became a household name in 2014 after he quit Fidesz-linked think-tank Századvég on the grounds that it was a money-laundering factory. In 2016 Mellár was one of dozens of academics who resigned his membership in the Hungarian Academy of Sciences over its failure to speak out against the anti-democratic steps taken by the Orbán regime.

According to Népszava, MSZP also decided to back Szigetvár’s independent mayor, Péter Vas, in Baranya county’s 2nd electoral district. All in all, this leaves MSZP with candidates of their own in Baranya county as, according to a compromise reached with Ferenc Gyurcsány’s Democratic Coalition (DK), the Socialist party relinquished Baranya county’s 3rd and 4th electoral districts to DK.