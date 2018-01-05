MSZP, LMP and Jobbik back independent candidate in Hódmezővásárhely mayoral election

The Hungarian Socialist Party, Politics Can Be Different and Jobbik will support the same independent candidate officially announced his candidacy on Friday afternoon. in February’s special mayoral election in Hódmezővásárhely, reports index.hu.

There will be a special mayoral election in János Lázár’s hometown of Hódmezővásárhely on February 25 as Fidesz-Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) Mayor István Almási died last year. The Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), Politics Can Be Different and Jobbik decided not to run their own candidates against the acting mayor Zoltán Hegedűs but to instead support the independent Péter Márki-Zay in the mayoral election.

An electric engineer and economist by training who teaches history, Márki-Zay told HírTv on Thursday he is “not running in party colors, not in accordance with party programs.” Márki-Zay also said that he wishes to “embody the voices of those who are dissatisfied with the situation” and to “become megaphone for those who have been intimidated, those who don’t dare to speak in the city’s atmosphere, those who don’t dare to like a Facebook post.”

The local Vásárhely 24 portal last week reported that MSZP and Jobbik were about to announce a joint candidate for mayor, but Jobbik party director Gábor Szabó quickly refuted the portal’s claim. According to index.hu, there is no written agreement among the three opposition parties. As none of the three parties will run their own candidates, Márki-Zay will be the only contender against Hegedűs.

The willingness of opposition parties to coordinate candidates in electoral districts is essential if the ruling Fideszd-KDNP alliance is to be denied a two-thirds parliamentary majority in the general election slated to take place in April. However, it is questionable how effective this strategy will be in a Fidesz stronghold like Hódmezővásárhely. Before Almási, Minister overseeing the Prime Minister’s Office János Lázár led the city for 10 years as mayor. Even before Lázár, the city had an independent turned Fidesz mayor for 12 years.