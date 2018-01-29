MSZP’s Gergely Bárándy to leave parliament after election

Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) MP Gergely Bárándy has announced he will not seek re-election. In a statement released Friday morning, Bárándy said he would leave politics when his current parliamentary mandate expires after the April 8 general elections.

“Given the current circumstances, I feel as though the it is no longer acceptable to be a member of parliament. I will return to my civilian profession of law and this will allow me to dedicate more time to my academic work,” Bárándy wrote.

“This does not mean I have given up, that I will no longer play a role in public life, or that I will no look for ways to assistance in the creation of a more unified democratic opposition for the purpose of guiding Hungary back onto the path of [a] rule of law [country],” wrote the son of former Socialist Justice Minister Péter Bárándy.

Bárándy extended his best wishes for MSZP for the election and his hopes a reorganization of the democratic powers after the election.

“I was honored to serve my country and the Hungarian left – which does have a place, a purpose, and future – as a member of parliament for three terms,” Bárándy wrote, thanking all those who assisted him throughout his political career.

According to Index.hu, Bárándy is the second MSZP MP (after Árpád Velez) to announce that he will not be on the party’s list for the upcoming general election. MSZP has yet to publish its list of candidates for this year’s general election.