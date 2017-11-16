National Police spend HUF 182 million on reflective backpacks for school children

The accident prevention committee of Hungary’s National Police Headquarters (ORFK) drew a HUF 181.7 million (USD 685,000) public procurement for the purchase of some 46,000 backpacks for school children, reports economics daily Világgazdaság.

According to the application for the procurement, backpacks used by students during class outings must feature reflective surfaces to increase safety while the children are on the street. The police will distribute the new backpacks to students at primary schools, each of which will cost roughly HUF 4,000 (USD 15). The amount of the public procurement may be increased by up to 30 percent, according to the European Union’s public procurement bulletin, which means the police headquarters could acquire up to HUF 236 million for backpacks for school children.

The government also recently awarded tenders for the purchase of HUF 45 billion (USD 169.7 million) worth of police vehicles, and authorized an additional purchase of some HUF 13.7 billion for vehicles taken from social contributions taxes, napi.hu reports.