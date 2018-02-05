“Near abroad” votes may secure as many as 2 mandates in parliament

According to the National Election Office’s voter registry, more than 337,000 Hungarians with no registered address in Hungary are now registered to vote in the upcoming election.

The increased vote registration from Hungarian citizens “near abroad” can be attributed to voter registration campaigns run by ethnic Hungarian parties operating in Romania and Serbia: Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSz) and Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSz).

László Róbert, an election specialist with Political Capital, a think-tank and consultancy, tells the Beacon: