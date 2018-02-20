Number of those frozen to death this winter rises to 149

On Saturday, the Hungarian Social Forum (Magyar Szociális Fórum), an advocacy group, reported that 149 people have frozen to death since autumn 2017. This number is almost double what was reported in mid-January.
According to the organization,
- 53 percent of the victims died out in the open, in transit to a hospital, or shortly after arriving at a hospital;
- 47 percent of the victims died in unheated homes;
- Despite this year’s winter being less severe than last year’s, the risk of freezing to death is still very real as the people primarily affected are the 1-1.5 million Hungarians living in dire poverty; and
- Last year, some 10-11,000 Hungarians lost their homes (without being provided shelter) as part of 3,600 evictions.