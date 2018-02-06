OBT to open inquiry into Handó’s invalidation of hiring procedures

President of the all-powerful National Office for the Judiciary (OBH) Tünde Handó (Fidesz MEP József Szájer’s wife) woke up to some more bad news Monday morning. The newly-elected National Judicial Council (OBT) – which is tasked with overseeing her post as the main administrator of Hungary’s judiciary – will reportedly launch an inquiry into the method by which Handó (pictured) made judicial appointments in 2017.

Per hvg.hu, a conference of judges with the Budapest Metropolitan Court decided to raise this issue with the National Judicial Council, thereby putting it on the OBT’s agenda.

The newly-elected OBT is led by Edit Hilbert, who is also president of the Budapest Regional Court. Hilbert is a known critic of Handó.

Another member of the OBT is Csaba Vasvári, who – on two occasions – was denied the opportunity to sit on the Budapest Metropolitan Court of Appeals despite receiving the top recommendation from the previous OBT.

Most recently, when the term of Budapest Metropolitan Court president Sándor Fazekas expired in early January, Handó invalidated the hiring procedure in which Fazekas was the only judge to apply. At the time, sources told the Beacon that, given the scope of the changes to the judiciary introduced under Handó, Fazekas managed to remain a relatively independent and autonomous leader, a move that may have rubbed Handó the wrong way.