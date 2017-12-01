Office of the Prime Minister praises former nemesis Ökotárs for administration of Norwegian civil funds

The following was posted to the website of Ökotárs Foundation, one of several NGOs responsible for administering Norwegian Civil Funds in Hungary falsely accused in 2015 by the Hungarian government of partisan favoritism, financial malfeasance, embezzlement, and acting as an unlicensed bank by advancing funds to successful applicants in the form of loans:

The closing conference of the 2009-2014 Financing Mechanism between EGT [Európai Gazdasági Térség/European Economic Area] and the Norwegian Financial Mechanism was held on November 16th. In his opening speech a representative of the Office of the Prime Minister [whose Minister, János Lázár led the attack on the NGOs] acknowledged the work of the Brussels Office of the Financing Mechanism and the Norwegian Civil Support Fund (NCTA) managed by civil organizations.

At the invitation of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ökotárs Foundation director Veronika Móra had the opportunity to briefly talk about the successful operation of the NCTA and the successful projects in a short presentation and a short film prepared with the help of civil organizations.

For successfully administering the projects, the Office of the Prime Minister presented a trophy that Móra received on behalf of Autonómia, DemNet, Kárpátok and Ökotárs Foundation.