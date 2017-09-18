Ombudsman: Historians access to communist-era documents hindered

Ombudsman László Székely decided that the scientific and research activities concerning the Communist period is hindered by contemporary legal procedures that block research access to deceased people’s data, reports Magyar Nemzet. The ombudsman asked the Ministry of Interior and the National Remembrance Committee to change practices and requested modified legislation for freedom of research.

The ombudsman determined in his review investigating data accessibility concerning participants in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution that legal obstacles block access to deceased people’s data for research purposes. The opinion cites an anonymous historian’s case who was hindered in writing a book about the life stories of a group of 1956 participants.

The anonymous historian requested personal data and photo of a boy who died in the revolution at age 16 from Office of Administration and Electronic Public Services (KEKKH) that is now a part of the Ministry of Interior. KEKKH denied the data because of personal data protection regulations. The historian then turned to the National Remembrance Committee who thanks to their special accesses received copies of the requested data and photo. However, KEKKH banned publication.

The only descendant of the deceased boy granted KEKKH the permission to share his data, but even so, KEKKH had to follow the regulations that didn’t allow the office to show the original photograph. Ombudsman Székely stated that KEKKH had acted lawfully. However, the ombudsman pointed out several gaps and controversies in the legislation, for example that the citizen data and address administration law doesn’t state the protection of deceased people, thus their data shouldn’t be protected as strictly as living citizens in legislation and procedures.

Hungarian legislation doesn’t provide for total transparency of personal data for historians, a practice usually justified as protecting deceased people. But the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and the four decades long Communist era are still largely unaccounted for on a societal level, as the political debate over releasing the files of former intelligence agents illustrates. Historian Krisztián Ungváry participated in an investigation in 2007-2008 in which he found that several thousand documents are blocked unnecessarily. Ungváry told Magyar Nemzet that accessibility is a “constant, more and more difficult problem,” and the state has had a tendency in recent years to rule against the transparency of the Communist era and its crimes.