Ombudsman: sexual orientation of adopters cannot be taken into account

Rejection of a same-sex couple’s adoption request by Hungarian authorities was unlawful according to the Ombudsman, reports index.hu.

Adrienn and Szilvia had been living in a lesbian relationship for five years when they decided they would like to adopt a child. As Hungarian law does not allow same-sex couples to jointly adopt, they decided that Adrienn would be the one to apply. The couple were open about their sexuality throughout the adoption procedure and the psychological expert opinion found them “especially fit” for child-rearing.

In a couple of months, they were offered the then-16-month-old Natália for adoption. The girl had been rejected by multiple other couples before. Adrienn and Szilvia spent months getting to know the little girl and in April 2016 were allowed to care for her during the day for three weeks. By then Natália had started to bond with the couple.

Then one day the couple were summoned by the Child Protection Services where they were told that because of instructions from “further up the line”, they would have to stop the adoption procedure.

Once the procedure was terminated, Natália stopped eating, started to lose weight, her speech regressed, she constantly cried and became mistrustful towards strangers. Child Protection Services eventually had to take the girl to a child psychologist and an early childhood developer.

The couple turned to Háttér Society, an LGBTQ-rights advocacy group which first appealed the Child Protection Services’ decision then had to turn to the Ombudsman. After a year of investigation, the Ombudsman has now concluded that throughout the procedure numerous fundamental rights had been violated by the authorities.

According to the Ombudsman, the state authorities unlawfully discriminated against Adrienn based on her sexual orientation and violated the child’s right to protection and care. The Ombudsman’s report states that “although individuals seeking to adopt do not have a subjective right to adopt a certain child (…) however they have a right to have their right (…) for equal treatment and equality before the law during the procedure.”

The report concludes that from now on, the sexual orientation of adopters cannot be taken into account when the Child Protection Services considers applications.

“Getting to know Natália was one of the most determinative experiences of our lives,” Adrienn told Háttér Society. “We almost felt as if we were her parents and she already started to consider us her parents. The [Ombudsman’s] report now determined that authorities had failed to fulfill their most important duty, representing the child’s best interest. At the same time, the report is an important step towards equality of rights.”