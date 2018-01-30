In open letter, intellectuals call on opposition parties to unite “only for the election”

A group of prominent Hungarians from all walks of life, including former Fidesz MP József Ángyán, is calling on opposition parties to cooperate in the run-up to the general election on April 8 for the sake of ousting the Orbán government.

“We are turning to you because surely you have realized that separately none [of the political parties] are capable of ousting the current government,” the group appeals. “We call on you not to obstruct the will of those citizens who are urging change!

“Coordinate your electoral strategy because this is our only shot at restoring the democratic rule of law, to hold to account the Fidesz kleptocracy that has been fattened up on public funds, and to break out of the isolation that Viktor Orbán’s irresponsible and cynical foreign policy has confined our homeland to. It would be a national shame for this system – courtesy of this electoral system – to receive continued support in 2018. It would reflect poorly on the opposition if this were to happen.

“It is in the interest of all of us that we implore you to encourage your voters to vote for the most electable opposition political in each respective electoral district. This would not affect the votes cast for party lists — that race would continue to remain open. The opposition will only win those electoral districts in which the opposition vote is not split amongst multiple opposition candidates.

“Make it clear to your voters that you will not give up on your party platform, that you still consider [other opposition parties] political adversaries, and that the alliance in question is limited to finding a sure solution to this problem.

“Thirty years after the fall of the one-party state we are witnesses to the emergence of a new one-party state. Responsibility for this is shared by all political groups. Ask your voters to trust that you will correct these mistakes. The first step from here must be taken together.”

Budapest, January 29, 2018

József Ángyán, agricultural economist, former undersecretary

Gábor Bojár, businessman

István Elek, publicist and former member of parliament

Zsuzsa Ferge, sociologist

Nikosz Fokasz, sociologist

Klára Garay, environmental activist

Miklós Hargitai, journalist

Ágnes Heller, philosopher

Péter Horgas, stage designer

Géza Jeszenszky, former foreign minister

Virág Kaufer, environmental activist and former member of parliament

Gyula Kincses, health care expert and former undersecretary

Ferenc Kőszeg, publicist and former member of parliament

András Lányi, philosopher

László Majtényi, jurist

György Málovics, economist and university professor

Tamás Mellár, economist

Péter Mészáros, university professor, former member of parliament

András Mohácsi, visual artist

Erzsébet Pusztai, physician, former undersecretary

Kriszta Szalay, actress

Ferenc Tallár, philosopher

Krisztián Ungváry, historian

Andrea Varga, union leader

Zoltán Varga, librarian, former member of parliament

Mária Vásárhelyi, sociologist