“Open war” between OBH president Tünde Handó and the freshly-elected National Judicial Council

“There is an open war between Tünde Handó and the freshly-elected judicial council,” is how hvg.hu assesses the relationship between the excessively domineering National Office of the Judiciary (OBH) president Tünde Handó and the new National Judicial Council (OBT). Handó is already taking to the pro-government press to defend herself against any attempts to rein her in.

The National Judicial Council is a 15-member body tasked with overseeing the work of the National Office of the Judiciary, the all-powerful judicial agency responsible for administering Hungary’s judicial system. Members of the OBT are elected by a congress of fellow judges.

The term of the previous council expired in early January, making this new council the first such council elected to supervise Handó now that judges have had a few years of experience working under the arguably most influential person in the national judiciary.

Critics argue that Handó’s leadership of the OBH has adversely affected the judiciary, paving the way for political interference over an institution that is supposed to operate independently of politics.

On a number of occasions, Handó has used her position to invalidate hiring procedures for the purposes of appointing loyalists to key positions within the judiciary — a move critics argue comes at the expense of the judiciary’s independence.

“In accordance with our constitutional duty, we consider our primary objective to ensuring lawfulness, predictability, and professionalism in the administration of the judiciary,” the freshly-elected council said in a statement released after their mandate began on Tuesday.

The chairman of the OBT is Edit Hilbert of Budapest Regional Court, a staunch critic of Handó.

Hilbert has openly challenged Handó in the Constitutional Court for exerting undue influence over the composition of the OBT, the very body that is supposed to supervise her job as the president of the OBH.

Another member of the OBT is Csaba Vasvári of the Central District Court of Pest, who has filed suit against Handó for allegedly abusing her post by failing to impartially review applications he submitted for judicial postings.

Other members of the OBT include:

Judit Fatalin, a judge with the Budapest Metropolitan Appellate Court,

Viktor Vadász, a judge with Budapest Metropolitan Court and former president of the Hungarian Academy of Justice,

Sándor Szabó, a judge with the Szombathely Regional Court,

Zoltán Rochlitz, a judge with Szolnok Regional Court,

Ágnes Rendeki, president of the Pécs Regional Court,

Tamás Matusik, a judge with the Central District Court of Buda,

Zoltán Léhmann, vice-president of the Vác District Court,

Lívia Seres, president of Nyírbátor District Court,

Bálint Gaider, a judge with the Zalaegerszeg District Court,

Zsolt Hornyák, a judge with the Debrecen District Court,

Mária Hajdú Őzéné, president of the Szentes District Court, and

Péter Demjén, a judge with the Northern Hungary Region Administrative and Labor Court

In an interview published Tuesday in pro-government daily online Origo.hu, Handó made the following statements: