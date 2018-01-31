Orbán asked about OLAF investigation into son-in-law’s former company

At a press conference jointly held in Vienna on Tuesday with Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache (of the FPÖ party), Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was asked about the OLAF (the European Commission’s Anti-Fraud Agency) report concerning EU-funded public procurement tenders awarded to his son-in-law István Tiborcz’s former company. Orbán did not deny reports of the scandal involving his son-in-law.

Index.hu journalist Tamás Fábian asked the prime minister to comment on the OLAF report.

“Hungary’s position in such cases is clear. All the necessary procedures and inquiries will be conducted. That is what will happen now as well,” Orbán replied.

Fábian then asked, “When will the government make public the OLAF report? And have you spoken to István Tiborcz about this case?”

Orbán replied: “They will make it public as is legally customary. I don’t deal with matters of business, I never will.”

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that EU-funded projects won by Elios Innovativ Zrt., a company owned at the time by Tiborcz, were being investigated by the European Union’s anti-fraud agency for “serious irregularities.”

According to the Journal, OLAF wrapped up a two-year investigation into 35 projects awarded to Elios Innovativ Zrt., a company specializing in street-lighting technology, while owned by the prime minister’s son-in-law.

“OLAF’s investigation revealed not only serious irregularities in most of the projects, but also evidence of conflict of interest,” OLAF told the Journal.

OLAF may fine Hungary as much as EUR 43.7 million in connection with the scandal.