Orbán congratulates Putin on reelection

Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press officer, has informed Hungarian state news agency MTI that Viktor Orbán has officially congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection to office.

According to MTI, the congratulations were delivered in a letter where Orbán expressed his wish that Hungary and Russia may continue developing their pragmatic relationship.

“I am confident your reelection guarantees that our bilateral relations can continue to develop in the future,” Orbán wrote, adding that he wished Mr Putin much power and great health to continue his work.