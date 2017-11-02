Orbán: our government enjoys the support of God

After the governance of anti-Christian, internationalist powers, Hungary needs governance that respects the tenets of Christianity, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at the celebration of the Reformation Jubilee in Budapest’s Papp László Stadium, reports index.hu.

Although the event was organized to celebrate the jubilee, Orbán delivered a campaign speech in which he basically stated that his government is not only Christian in every possible way but it also enjoys the support of God.

He stated that his government is fighting against “world powers”, but thanks to God’s grace, it is still standing. Orbán then thanked those who have prayed for the government.

“We profess and undertake that Hungary, after the governance of anti-Christian and internationalist forces, needs the governance of forces seeking to follow Christian values,” he said, adding that “we consider ourselves privileged that providence uses our government as a tool in this rejuvenation.”

The Prime Minister concluded that money is not the most important thing in life, saying that “we do not just want a future in which everyone has a job, but one in which every job serves the glory of God.” “God save Hungary,” Orbán ended his speech.