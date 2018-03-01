Orbán hosts Central Asian foreign ministry officials

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and foreign minister Péter Szijjártó hosted dignitaries from the V4 and several Central Asian countries.

Per kormány.hu, the government’s official website:

Orbán hosted the meeting for the foreign ministers of the V4, as well as Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The parties agree that “illegal migration, people smuggling and organised crime are all challenges that affect the countries of the Visegrád Group and Central Asia similarly.”

Participants also discussed the “promising opportunities” presented by “raw materials” and “water industry projects” in Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Hungary will be increasing the number of scholarship places available to students from the region.

Also on Tuesday, pro-government daily Magyar Hírlap reported that Hungary’s defense undersecretary Tamás Vargha hosted a press conference with V4 defense ministry officials, including Polish defense undersecretary Tomasz Szatkowski, Slovakian defense ministry state secretary Róbert Ondrejcsák, and Czech deputy minister of defense Jakub Landovsky.

Per Magyar Hírlap, the officials discussed terrorism, illegal migration, and raising defense spending. In its reporting on the statements made by the officials regarding military exercises in the Baltics (and Szatkowski’s statements regarding measures to strengthen “the eastern flank”), the pro-government print daily makes no mention of Russia in its article.

Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the V4.