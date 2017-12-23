Orbán: Hungarian economy is strong without EU funds

“The Hungarian economy can be operated without EU funds, the economy’s engine is not the EU’s money but the Hungarian workingmen,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his weekly interview on national Kossuth Rádió’s 180 perc program, index.hu reports.

European people will get their own way

In his weekly radio interview, the Prime Minister stated that at the latest EU summit in Brussels he succeeded in preventing the birth of a system that would distribute migrants entering the EU among the Member States. However, according to Orbán, he failed to win over leaders opposed to the Hungarian standpoint so far. Orbán said that at the next European Council summit due in March 2018, he will try again, saying that “we are ahead of a new attack.”

Orbán argued that as there will be elections in many Member States next year, he will be able to convince European heads of state that the Hungarian standpoint is the right one. Orbán said that support for those European politicians who want a “mixed population Europe” is constantly weakening in national elections. “In the end, the European people, despite hardships, will eventually get their own way,” Orbán said.

The Prime Minister voiced his hope that Austria’s new conservative-far-right coalition government will attempt to join the Visegrád Four political alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Regarding the European Commission’s recent decision to open an Article Seven procedure against Poland that in an extreme case might lead to suspending Poland’s voting right in the EU, Orbán said that Poland is under unworthy attacks from “Brussels”. Those who attack Poland are attacking all of Central-Europe. For this reason, it is not only Hungary’s duty but also its vital interest to defend Poland, the Prime Minister said.

Strong and flexible Hungarian economy

When asked about the possibility of the EU withholding funds due to concerns regarding the state of the rule of law in Hungary, Orbán said that he is not at all afraid of this scenario since EU laws do not allow such conduct. The Prime Minister then said that EU funds are neither a panacea, nor a present, pointing out that Western-European companies make a good profit in Hungary so Hungarians should not position themselves in a subservient role in EU relations.

Orbán then boasted that Hungary is standing on its own feet.

“The Hungarian economy can be operated without EU funds, the economy’s engine is not the EU’s money but the Hungarian workingmen,” the Prime Minister said.

Orbán also said that Hungary’s economic policy is flexible, and the even were Hungary not to receive EU funds “there would be growth, even then we would be successful.”

It is worth noting, that according to a report compiled by international auditor KPMG and GKI Economic Research Co. at the government’s request, during the 2007-2013 EU budgetary period the Hungarian economy was kept alive by EU funds. According to the report, even though some HUF 14 trillion (USD 53.2 billion) worth of EU funds poured into the country during this period, the competitiveness of the Hungarian economy decreased and labor migrated from the country.