Orbán: Hungary will not accept UN immigration resolution against national interests

“Be steady, be cool, be calm. We should inspect the text first then make a decision,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said about the UN’s new immigration policy during his weekly interview on state-run Kossuth Rádió, index.hu reports.

UN member states are expected to start intergovernmental talks about the UN draft policy in February based on a 2016 UN declaration. Earlier Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó proposed that if the first draft of the policy package turns out to be as “pro-migration as the declaration that forms the basis of it and the UN secretary-general’s statement,” Hungary will quit the initiative. Szijjártó argued that the UN declaration and the secretary-general’s statement describe immigration as a good and unstoppable phenomenon in contrast with the Hungarian government’s standpoint.

As well as his “Be steady, be cool, be calm” advice, Orbán promised that Hungary would not accept any resolution that goes against the country’s interests.

He once again welcomed the change of government in Austria, voicing optimism on the future of bilateral relations. “Earlier there was an anti-Hungarian government in Wien, they said some really rough things about Hungary, but we took this well,” he said, but now that Austria has a right-wing government he expects a “fair, reputable” attitude.

To the reporter’s question what will happen to the family allowance of Hungarians working in Austria, contrary to statements made at Tuesday’s joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Orbán promised to fight for the family allowance of such employees and called the proposition discriminatory.