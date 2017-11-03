Orbán refuses to debate challengers

There will be no prime ministerial debate before the 2018 elections because Viktor Orbán has no serious challenger, according to high-ranking Fidesz politician, reports Magyar Nemzet.

A debate would only be justified in case there were two people’ parties in the country with approximately equal support within the electorate, a high-ranking Fidesz member told Magyar Nemzet at a closed event in October.

“Nobody has earned the right through their internal affairs performance to have the Prime Minister in office stand out and debate with them,” the Fidesz official said. The Fidesz official who wanted remain anonymous also said that only two persons can have a debate because if three or more parties are included, there will always be occasional coalitions that will always stand against the government. Another argument against the debate, according to the Magyar Nemzet source, is that it is always more beneficial to the challenger, “it helps those more who are smaller and weaker.”

On the other hand, the Fidesz politician did not rule out holding debates on policy topics throughout the campaign. However, the politician added that although the government’s results “provide enough munition”, obviously it is not in Fidesz’s interest to let policy debates define public life.

The last prime ministerial debate was held 11 years ago when then-prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány leading a Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) – Alliance of Free Democrats (SZDSZ) coalition government was challenged by Viktor Orbán on National Television. According to contemporary and current analyzes, Ferenc Gyurcsány won the debate. Although before the debate MSZP and Fidesz were head-to-head according to polls, the former went on to win the 2006 election.