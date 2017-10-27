Orbán: the Soros network must be revealed to the public

With the help of the national security agencies, the “Soros network” seeking to influence the life of Europe must be exposed to the public, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Kossuth Rádió’s 180 perc program, reports Index.hu.

“The Soros network has an elaborate zone of influence in the European Parliament and in other institutions of the European Union. Its aim is to create a mixed-population Europe and to condemn Hungary for opposing this,” Orbán said in his weekly radio address.

He alleged that according to “documents leaked from the Soros empire,” members of the “Soros network” work to impose its migrant policies on Hungary.

When, as a bold move, the reporter reminded Orbán that according to Fidesz European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics there is no such thing as a “Soros plan,” the Prime Minister said: “You see, he also doesn’t know yet, so it’s another argument in support of our learning about it.”

Orbán added that there is a “Soros list” containing some 200 “friendly” MEPs who work to create the mixed-population Europe. He said there are two groups of countries in the EU, namely the “migrant-free zone” of Central European countries, and the group of “immigrant countries”. According to him, either of these groups trying to impose its ideas on the other is unacceptable.

He noted that in the recent elections in Austria and the Czech Republic, winners Christian Democrat (ÖDP) Sebastian Kurz and Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) Andrej Babiš, respectively, are very similar to the current leaders of the V4 alliance (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) and hold similar views on migration.