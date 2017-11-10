Orbán tells diaspora council 2018 election about defending Hungary’s Christian roots

Attacks against Hungary are a sign of respect, Hungary is a stabilizing power in the region, Europe could defend its border if it wanted to and Hungarians might eventually live gaily — these were the highlights of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s speech at the VII. plenary meeting of the Hungarian Diaspora Council, reports index.hu.

After a brief introduction by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén, in which he thanked the national loyalty of members of the Hungarian diaspora all around the world, Viktor Orbán took the stage.

Masters and servants

After voicing his hope that by December 5 Hungary might issue its one-millionth new passport to people of Hungarian descent living abroad, Orbán claimed that with the additional citizens, Hungary can clearly consider itself a “European middle-state”.

He stated that international conflicts sometimes are caused by the behavior of free nations but never by “servant nations”. Orbán said Hungary must earn respect as this is the main criterion for diplomatic success. The Prime Minister posed the rhetorical question, namely “what does it indicate when they attack us with such force?

“According to my thinking, it is a sign of respect.”

Orbán said only those who are the subject of such attacks represent something interpretable.

Hungary is a stabilizing power in the region

After listing all the diplomatic visits of the last one year, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Orbán said “Hungary is one of the stabilizing powers of the region,” going on to claim that “Hungary managed to pull the trick of succeeding in making Russia, Germany, Israel, and China interested in Hungary’s success.”

In addition to voicing his happiness about the outcome of the general election in Austria, won by the Austrian People’s Party with an anti-migration agenda, Orbán characterized the Hungarian-Ukrainian relationship as estranged. Orbán criticized Ukraine for failing to observe European standards and norms with the adoption of the country’s new language law depriving national minorities of the right to study in Hungarian.

Nobody can say that Europe’s borders cannot be defended

In his speech, Orbán contrasted the politics of nations that have strong Christian foundations with the politics of the not yet existing United States of Europe.

“It cannot be a coincidence, and nobody can say that Europe would not be able to defend its borders if it wanted to. The will for that is lacking, and it is not a coincidence. There is a definite intention behind this,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “they” intentionally transport people from foreign cultures into Europe. Orbán said that apart from Europeans, nobody does this.

“Neither America nor the rich Arab countries, although this is about a fellow race.” (Orbán used the expression “fajtestvér” which is a biological term that should only be used in terms of animals, therefore in this context it is considered a racist expression – ed.)

Orbán divided Europe into “immigrant countries” and countries that do not want to turn into one.

“Europe’s rise or failure depends on whether the characters of nations are respected and accepted,” said Hungary’s controversial prime minister.

The 2018 election is not a question of parties

Orbán stressed that the general election next year will not be “a question of parties” but rather about “whether we want to become an ‘immigrant’ country or defend our national traditions and Christian roots.”

According to him, recent surveys show the people in Hungary and the whole of Central Europe think the generations coming after them will live better than them. Orbán said the most important aspect of politics is spiritual.

“Hungarians might eventually live gaily,” he concluded his thoughts.