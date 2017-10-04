Orbán: We will gladly help Romania protect its eastern border

Romania will be soon under the pressure of masses of incoming asylum-seekers, and the country’s border security will be key for Europe, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who told the Nagyvárad-based daily Bihari Napló that he would rather help Romania build a fence on its Eastern border than have Hungary build one on its border with Romania.

According to 444.hu, Orbán expects more asylum-seekers to arrive at the Eastern border of Romania “sooner or later.” It will be an “important mission” to stop the “masses of migrants” from entering Europe, he said. “Otherwise Romania will be swarmed by migrants and then we Hungarians will be forced to build a fence on the Romanian border,” he continued.

Orbán said that in the interests of avoiding construction of such a fence, he would help Romania protect its eastern borders if needed, with “effective” border management. (Romania shares its eastern border with Moldova, not known as a transit country for immigrants, a small portion of Ukraine, and with the Black Sea – ed.)